David and Victoria Beckham recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary by recreating their iconic wedding look from their big day back in 1999. The couple shared a photo on Instagram showing them wearing their garish matching purple outfits that they originally wore when they tied the knot. The Beckhams first started dating in 1997, got engaged a year later, and exchanged vows at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland in front of 29 guests.

Fans flooded the comments with love and admiration for the couple, praising them for still looking as good as they did back then. Many referred to them as “couple goals” and expressed admiration for their enduring relationship. Victoria wore a champagne Vera Wang gown for the ceremony, while David donned an all-white suit. The couple later changed into their memorable purple outfits designed by Antonio Berardi for the reception.

Victoria reflected on their fashion choices during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing that they were just having fun with their outfits and did not take fashion too seriously at the time. David also joked about their purple attire in a past interview, admitting that he looked like one of the characters from “Dumb and Dumber” in his purple top hat.

Despite the initial fashion faux pas, the Beckhams’ wedding attire has become iconic over the years, symbolizing their unique style and commitment to each other. The couple’s enduring love and playful spirit have endeared them to fans worldwide, making them an inspiration for many aspiring couples. As they celebrate their silver anniversary, David and Victoria continue to show that true love knows no bounds and that a little fun and laughter can go a long way in a successful relationship. Cheers to 25 years of love, laughter, and iconic fashion moments!