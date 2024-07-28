Bebe Rexha has accumulated her wealth through various avenues such as music, songwriting, tours, and even a documentary chronicling her rise to fame. Her hit song “Me, Myself & I” achieved great success by reaching the Top 10 charts in multiple countries including the U.S., Canada, Denmark, Germany, New Zealand, and Sweden.

In 2014, Rexha released her debut single “I Can’t Stop Drinking About You,” which peaked at number 22 on the charts. This initial success paved the way for her to release her first EP titled “I Don’t Wanna Grow Up” in 2015. Subsequently, she released a documentary called “Bebe Rexha: The Ride” in 2017, providing fans with an inside look at her journey in the music industry.

Not only has Rexha found success as a solo artist, but she has also made a name for herself as a songwriter, having penned music for industry giants such as Eminem and Rihanna. Her career reached new heights in 2018 with the release of her debut album “Expectations” and a nomination for Best New Artist at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

Collaborating with A-list artists like Nicki Minaj, Louis Tomlinson, and Lil Wayne, Rexha has solidified her position as a powerhouse in the music industry. Despite some publicized tensions with fellow artist G-Eazy, Rexha remains focused on her music and continues to thrive in her career.

Her candid remarks about feeling left out of G-Eazy’s performance with Britney Spears at the MTV Video Music Awards shed light on the complexities of the music industry. However, Rexha maintains a professional demeanor and has expressed her admiration for G-Eazy’s talents despite the occasional disagreements.

In addition to her musical pursuits, Rexha’s net worth reflects her entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to her craft. Through hard work, perseverance, and a knack for creating chart-topping hits, Bebe Rexha has cemented her status as one of the most influential figures in the music scene today.