Bebe Rexha, the 34-year-old pop singer, recently took to Instagram to flaunt her stunning figure in a see-through swimsuit, shutting down body-shamers with a witty caption. Despite facing criticism for her weight in the past, Bebe confidently showed off her curves in the photos, receiving over 71,000 likes in just one hour.

In the photos, Bebe posed in a black one-piece swimsuit with asymmetric opaque panels, accentuating her curvy hips and cleavage. She accessorized her look with a white shirt worn off-the-shoulder, Balenciaga shades, a heart-shaped choker, silver earrings, and bold makeup. The singer exuded confidence as she posed on a beach lounger, showcasing her peachy rear and the thong design of her swimsuit.

In her caption, Bebe addressed the body-shamers, stating, “For those of you calling me fat, just know my bank account is too.” Fans praised her for her clapback and commended her for embracing her voluptuous figure. Bebe has been open about her weight gain in the past, reminding her followers that numbers don’t define a person’s worth.

Despite facing criticism and trolls, Bebe remains unapologetically herself, refusing to conform to unrealistic Hollywood standards. In a statement to her fans, she emphasized the importance of self-acceptance and making healthier decisions while ignoring negative comments. With an impressive net worth of $8 million, Bebe proves that true confidence comes from within, not from external judgments.

Bebe Rexha’s empowering message of self-love and body positivity resonates with her fans, inspiring them to embrace their bodies and prioritize their mental well-being over societal expectations. As she continues to shine in the music industry, Bebe’s resilience and authenticity serve as a beacon of light for those struggling with body image issues. In a world obsessed with perfection, Bebe Rexha stands out as a role model for self-acceptance and empowerment.