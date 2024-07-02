Bebe Rexha, the 34-year-old singer, recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express her frustrations with the music industry. In her post, she mentioned that she could potentially “bring down a big chunk” of the industry due to feeling undermined for a long time. She emphasized that her silence and attempts to speak up have been met with punishment and silencing by the industry.

The singer shared that she has been feeling hopeless and sad, even crying in her hotel room in London. However, meeting fans and walking through the city seemed to ignite something inside of her, prompting her to speak out. Fans and followers showed their support for Bebe, encouraging her to speak her truth and expressing their love and admiration for her.

This isn’t the first time Bebe Rexha has called out someone in the industry. Previously, she publicly criticized G-Eazy, her former collaborator, for his behavior and treatment towards her. Despite later removing the post due to it feeling negative and toxic, Bebe explained that trauma from that period in her life led her to react in that way. She clarified that she still stands by what she said and regrets taking down the post.

Overall, Bebe Rexha’s candid and honest remarks shed light on the challenges and struggles faced by artists in the music industry. Her willingness to speak up against injustices and mistreatment highlights the importance of creating a supportive and empowering environment for all musicians. As she continues to navigate her career and advocate for change, Bebe’s bravery and resilience serve as an inspiration to many aspiring artists in the industry.