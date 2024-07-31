The recent news about BBC journalist Huw Edwards being arrested for making indecent images of children has sparked controversy. The 62-year-old pleaded guilty to three offences that took place between December 2020 and April 2022. The BBC spokesperson expressed shock at the details that emerged in court and emphasized that there is no place for such abhorrent behavior. They also mentioned that the charges were not related to the original complaint raised with the BBC in the summer of 2023.

The spokesperson further revealed that in November 2023, when Mr. Edwards was suspended, the BBC was informed in confidence about his arrest on suspicion of serious offenses. Although no charges had been brought against him at that time, the BBC was aware of the significant risk to his health. The BBC stated that if Mr. Edwards had been charged while he was still employed, they would have taken immediate action to dismiss him. However, by the time he was charged, he was no longer an employee of the BBC.

Throughout this period, the BBC maintained a separation between its corporate management of the issues surrounding Mr. Edwards and its independent editorial functions. They reiterated their shock at his actions and expressed sympathy for all those affected. This is an ongoing story, and the Showbiz Express.co.uk team will provide updates as soon as new information becomes available.

