The annual Wimbledon tournament has kicked off with a bang, but not without its fair share of off-court drama. The BBC team, led by presenter Isa Guha, spent a good chunk of time discussing the ins and outs of the tournament rather than showing actual tennis. Did you know there are 256 players in the main draw? Or that there are 19 Brits in the draw this time, the highest since 1999? The stats were flying left and right, but the action was slow to start.

The team on Henman Hill, including the beloved Tim Henman, mused about everything under the sun except politics. Sir David Beckham even made a surprise appearance at SW19, adding to the excitement. As the anticipation for the matches grew, one burning question remained unanswered: what to call the famous mound without Andy Murray or Tim Henman in the tournament? Suggestions like Raducanu Reach or Draper’s Crossing were thrown around, but nothing stuck.

Finally, the moment everyone was waiting for arrived when Brit Heather Watson took to the court. The tournament officially began, and viewers were treated to hours of thrilling tennis action. Meanwhile, over on Channel 5, Susan Calman embarked on a quirky travelogue adventure in the Channel Islands. From Jersey to Guernsey, she explored all things “Jersey” and even had a chat with her campervan, Helen Mirren.

In the world of crime dramas, Trevor Eve reflected on his time on the popular show, Waking The Dead, and why the show won’t be making a comeback. And over on ITV2, Joey’s Island (formerly Love Island) reached Casa Amor stage with more drama and exes entering the picture. Joey’s ex, Emma Milton, made an appearance, leading to more excitement and anticipation among viewers.

As Wimbledon heats up and the drama unfolds both on and off the court, viewers are in for a rollercoaster ride of emotions and surprises. Stay tuned for more updates and thrilling moments from the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament.