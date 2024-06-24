BBC Radio 2 DJ Johnnie Walker recently shared a heartfelt message with his fans, expressing his gratitude for their support as he battles idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a condition that causes scarring in the lungs and makes breathing difficult. Despite his health struggles, the 79-year-old broadcaster continues to host his radio shows from his home in Dorset, with the help of his wife Tiggy who provides him with 24-hour care.

During a recent episode of his show Sounds of the 70s, a listener named Jeanette Beale from West Sussex requested the song “You’ve Got a Friend” as a show of solidarity for Johnnie. She mentioned that the song by James Taylor or Carole King would be fitting because of Johnnie’s role as a friend to his listeners. Johnnie expressed his appreciation for the thoughtful gesture before playing Carole King’s version of the song.

In another touching moment on the show, a listener asked for the song “The Rocker” by Thin Lizzy on behalf of his wife, who had supported him through his cancer recovery. Johnnie, who is facing his own health battle, could relate to the sentiment behind the request and acknowledged the significance of the song.

Earlier this month, Johnnie and Tiggy opened up about his terminal illness on a special BBC Sounds podcast titled “Walker and Walker: Johnnie and Tiggy” in honor of Carers Week in the UK. Despite knowing that his time may be limited, Johnnie remains determined to continue hosting his radio show, citing that it gives him a sense of purpose.

Reflecting on his decades-long career in radio, Johnnie mentioned that he has yet to become sentimental about his song choices, but he anticipates that he may feel differently as he approaches his final shows. He humorously added that one of the reasons he continues to work is that he “needs the money,” but more importantly, he values the connection he has with his listeners through his show.

As Johnnie bravely faces his health challenges, his resilience and dedication to his craft continue to inspire his fans and colleagues alike. His openness about his journey with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis serves as a reminder of the strength that can be found in vulnerability and the power of music to bring people together during difficult times.