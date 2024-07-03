End Of Summer is an upcoming Swedish drama that is set to premiere on BBC Four on Saturday, July 6 at 9pm. The series will consist of six episodes, with a new episode airing each week at the same time slot.

The plot of End Of Summer revolves around the disappearance of five-year-old Billy in rural Sweden in the summer of 1984. The inconclusive police investigation deeply affects Billy’s family. Two decades later, Billy’s sister Vera encounters a young man who seems eerily familiar. This encounter prompts Vera to uncover the truth behind her brother’s disappearance more than 20 years ago. The mystery unfolds as Vera questions whether this man could really be her long-lost brother or if there is a darker truth to the story.

The cast of End Of Summer includes actress Julia Ragnarsson as Vera and actor Erik Enge as the mysterious young man. Other cast members include Lars Schilken, Torkel Petersson, Linus Nilsson, and Henrik Norlen.

Fans of psychological thrillers are in for a treat with End Of Summer, as the series promises to be an exciting and gripping watch. Be sure to mark your calendars for the premiere on July 6 and tune in to BBC Four at 9pm to catch all the suspense and drama unfold.