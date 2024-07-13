Kirsty Wark, a familiar face on BBC Newsnight for the past 30 years, bid an emotional farewell as she wrapped up her final episode of the show. The 69-year-old presenter was joined by former BBC journalist Lewis Goodall, actor Alan Cumming, Newsnight political editor Nicholas Watt, and outgoing Today programme presenter Martha Kearney for her last broadcast.

During her tenure on Newsnight, Kirsty Wark conducted impactful interviews that left a lasting impression on viewers and even former prime ministers like Sir Tony Blair and Lord David Cameron, who admitted to being ‘terrified’ by her interviewing skills. As she concluded her final episode, Kirsty expressed her gratitude to her colleagues and viewers, saying, “It has been an honour and a blast.”

The studio audience and guests showered Kirsty with applause and well-wishes, leading her to become emotional and tearful. The outpouring of support continued on social media, with fellow broadcasters and public figures praising Kirsty for her contributions to broadcasting over the years. Piers Morgan described her as the “Jimmy Anderson of late-night news,” while BBC’s Rachel Burden commended her as a terrific colleague and supporter of women in the industry.

In addition to the accolades, former First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon highlighted Kirsty’s influence and impact on broadcasting, particularly in Scotland. She recalled her first interview with Kirsty as a young adult, expressing admiration for her professionalism and presence in the industry. Despite bidding farewell to Newsnight, Kirsty will continue her broadcasting career by presenting editions of the BBC Radio 4 show Front Row, starting at the Edinburgh Festival in August.

As Kirsty transitions to a new chapter in her broadcasting journey, her legacy on Newsnight and her impact on the media industry remain significant. Her emotional farewell serves as a reminder of the dedication and passion she brought to her role as a presenter, leaving behind a memorable legacy for viewers and colleagues alike. Through her interviews and reporting, Kirsty Wark has established herself as a respected and admired figure in the world of journalism, and her influence will be felt for years to come.