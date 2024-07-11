K-pop is making its way to the UK this summer with the launch of a new reality show on BBC One and iPlayer. The show, titled Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience, follows five boys from the UK as they undergo the intense K-pop training process in hopes of forming a new boy band.

Viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at the band as they work with top choreographers, sing songs from renowned songwriters, and receive guidance from experts in the K-pop industry. Filmed in South Korea, the boys will immerse themselves in K-pop culture and experience the rigorous training process for 100 days.

Each week, the band’s progress will be evaluated by K-pop expert Hee Jun Yoon, offering a unique insight into what it takes to succeed in the world of K-pop. The show promises to be an exciting journey for both the band members and the audience.

BBC’s Head of Entertainment, Kalpna Patel-Knight, expressed excitement about showcasing the challenges of breaking into the K-pop industry. TV producer Nigel Hall highlighted the combination of K-pop and global entertainment production in creating a one-of-a-kind television experience.

The collaboration with SM Entertainment, one of the biggest names in the K-pop world, is expected to deliver exceptional content that will appeal to pop music fans worldwide. This new reality show is set to bring the phenomenon of K-pop to a whole new audience and offer a glimpse into the hard work and dedication required to make it in the industry.

Fans of K-pop and reality TV alike are sure to be captivated by the journey of these aspiring boy band members as they strive for success on the global stage. Stay tuned this summer for the premiere of Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience on BBC One and iPlayer.