The BBC is facing a potential £1 million legal bill over the Strictly Come Dancing misconduct scandal, with two stars leaving the show amid allegations of mistreatment. Former professional Brendan Cole’s video from 2005, where he slapped his partner Fiona Phillips’ bottom during rehearsals, has resurfaced, leading to further scrutiny.

Giovanni Pernice, who was suspended pending a BBC investigation over allegations made by Amanda Abbington and two other former celebrity partners, has also come under fire. Professional dancer Graziano Di Prima was axed from the show after being accused of hitting and kicking his celebrity partner Zara McDermott during rehearsals.

Lawyers representing past celebrity contestants are preparing claims against the BBC for physical or mental harm, as well as loss of earnings. Sources revealed emotional distress among contestants who worked with Giovanni, leading to potential legal action.

Zara McDermott, who suffered physical injuries during rehearsals, spoke out about her experiences, including wearing men’s shoes that caused her feet to bleed. She revealed the extent of her injuries, including a stress fracture in her tibia that required medical attention.

Amidst the scandal, concerns have been raised about the culture within the show and the treatment of contestants. The BBC is under pressure to address the allegations and provide support to those affected by the misconduct.

As the investigation continues, more details are emerging about the mistreatment experienced by contestants on the show. The BBC’s response to the allegations and the legal implications of the scandal are being closely monitored by the public.

Overall, the Strictly Come Dancing misconduct scandal has highlighted the importance of creating a safe and respectful environment for all participants. The repercussions of the mistreatment allegations are significant, and the BBC faces a challenging road ahead in addressing the issue and ensuring accountability for all involved.