Ralf Little, the former star of Death In Paradise, has been rumored to be joining the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. Bookies have placed odds of 4/7 on Ralf taking to the dance floor in the popular BBC show. Ralf surprised fans earlier this year when he left Death In Paradise after playing DI Neville Parker for four years. He is now set to star in a new TV series with his Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps co-star, Will Mellor.

The new show, titled ‘Will And Ralf Should Know Better’, will be aired on the rebranded channel U+Dave. The program will follow Will and Ralf as they tackle various challenges, exploring spirituality, confronting fears of aging, and navigating off-grid living. Fans of the duo from Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet Of Crisps will enjoy seeing them back on television together.

Ralf expressed his excitement about working with Will again, stating that it’s always fun to collaborate with his old friend. The actor also shared his best wishes to Don Gilet, who is taking over his role in Death In Paradise. Ralf felt that his character’s storyline had come to a natural conclusion and wished Don the best of luck in his new role.

Don Gilet will be making his debut as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson in the upcoming Christmas special of Death In Paradise, with a full season set to air on BBC One in 2025. Fans can catch up on previous episodes of Death In Paradise on BBC iPlayer.

Ralf’s move to Strictly Come Dancing and his departure from Death In Paradise mark new chapters in his career, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Fans will be eager to see him showcase his dancing skills on the popular dance show, while also enjoying his new series with Will Mellor. As the entertainment industry continues to evolve, actors like Ralf are exploring new opportunities and delighting audiences with their talent and creativity.