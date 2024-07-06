BBC faced backlash from viewers after unexpectedly pulling the popular show “The Wheel” from its TV lineup. The show, hosted by comedian Michael McIntyre, was set to air on July 6 at 9pm, but instead, live coverage of the Wimbledon tennis tournament was broadcasted on BBC One. This sudden change left fans of the show frustrated and disappointed.

Many viewers took to social media to express their displeasure with the decision. Some questioned why the tennis coverage couldn’t have been moved to a different BBC channel to make room for “The Wheel.” Others lamented the fact that non-sports fans were once again being sidelined for sports programming.

“The Wheel” features contestants answering questions on a spinning wheel in the hopes of winning a cash prize, with the assistance of celebrity guests. The episode that was scheduled to air on the night in question was set to feature guests such as Mel B, Josh Widdicombe, and Kerry Godliman.

This unexpected scheduling change comes on the heels of other disruptions in TV programming, such as ITV adjusting their soap opera schedules to accommodate coverage of The UEFA European Football Championship 2024. Fans of shows like Emmerdale have been left hanging as a result of these changes.

While ITV has been proactive in updating viewers about schedule changes through social media, BBC has faced criticism for not providing sufficient notice or explanation for the sudden removal of “The Wheel.” This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges broadcasters face in balancing sports events and regular programming to cater to diverse audience preferences.