Chris and Rosie Ramsey, known for their popular podcast “Sh**ged, Married, Annoyed,” faced a setback as their BBC chat show has been cancelled. The husband and wife duo started their show in 2022, where they invited celebrity couples to discuss their love lives. However, due to a schedule clash, the BBC had to pause the production of their show.

An insider mentioned that the BBC loves Chris and Rosie for their entertaining and authentic presence. They expressed a desire to continue working with the couple in the future. Although the show has been put on hold, discussions are ongoing behind the scenes to find a way to bring back “The Chris and Rosie Ramsey Show.”

The BBC’s Annual Plan revealed that viewers can expect fewer new shows in the upcoming year due to financial constraints and rising programming costs. Original drama hours will decrease by 13%, while factual and entertainment shows will see a 15% drop in hours. Additionally, there will be less new content for CBeebies and CBBC.

While some shows like “Motherland” are being axed, popular series including “Call The Midwife” and “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK” will continue to air. Diana Morgan, who played Liz on “Motherland,” expressed her disappointment about the show’s cancellation despite its BAFTA win for Best Scripted Comedy.

The news of Chris and Rosie Ramsey’s show cancellation comes amidst a challenging time for the BBC, as they navigate financial pressures and the need to prioritize certain programming. Fans of the couple are hopeful that they will be back on screens soon, bringing their unique blend of humor and authenticity to audiences once again.