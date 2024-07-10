BBC Radio 5 Live commentator John Hunt’s colleague, Mark Chapman, was visibly emotional during his coverage of England’s semi-final match against the Netherlands in Euro 2024. Chapman tearfully paid tribute to Hunt, who tragically lost his wife and two children in a triple murder incident. Hunt’s wife, Carol, 61, and daughters Louise, 25, and Hannah, 28, were found seriously injured at their home and despite efforts from paramedics, they did not survive.

Chapman, fighting back tears, expressed his heartfelt message just minutes before the football match began, stating, “Good evening from Germany, we have a football match to bring you tonight and we will start our build-up to it shortly.” He went on to convey the profound impact Hunt had on those who worked with him over the past 20 years, extending thoughts and support to Hunt and his family on behalf of everyone at 5 Live Sport.

Following this emotional tribute, social media users and colleagues from various networks expressed their condolences and support for Hunt and his family. The racing community, including Racing TV, Sky Sports Racing, and At The Races, shared their sympathies for Hunt during this devastating time. The tragic incident in Hertfordshire where Hunt’s family lost their lives has left many in shock and disbelief.

The suspect, Kyle Clifford, was apprehended after a manhunt, following the death of the three victims. Hunt, who has been a part of the BBC for three decades, initially working as a police officer before transitioning to a racing commentator, has received an outpouring of support from colleagues and fans alike.

The heartbreaking nature of this tragedy has left many reeling, with individuals and organizations coming together to offer their condolences and thoughts to Hunt and his family during this incredibly difficult time. The impact of such a devastating loss has reverberated throughout the community, highlighting the importance of supporting one another in times of grief and sorrow.

As the investigation into the incident continues and the community mourns the loss of Carol, Louise, and Hannah, the support for John Hunt remains unwavering. The strength and resilience shown by those affected by this tragedy serve as a reminder of the power of unity and compassion in the face of adversity. Our thoughts and prayers are with John Hunt and his loved ones as they navigate through this challenging period.