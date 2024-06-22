Casualty enthusiasts are in for a disappointment as the beloved BBC series has been taken off the television schedule due to Euro 2024. The popular hospital drama will not be airing on its usual slot on Saturday, June 29, 2024, as it has been replaced by coverage of UEFA Men’s Euro 2024.

Fans of Casualty have been eagerly following the recent dramatic sequences in the show, especially with newcomer Barney Walsh’s character Cam being caught up in chaos during a potent storm. Barney, a 26-year-old actor, has made a name for himself in the television industry with previous credits in shows like Law and Order: UK and Doctors. His role in Casualty has been described as a “dream come true” by the actor himself.

Rumors have been circulating that Barney Walsh’s character was meant to fill the gap left by Derek Thompson’s exit from the show. Derek, who had been part of Casualty since its inception in 1986, recently bid farewell to the series. The show’s bosses are reportedly hoping that Barney’s popularity will lead to bigger storylines and more screen time for the actor.

Derek Thompson, reflecting on his departure from the show, described it as the end of an era. His character, Charlie, is set to face a dramatic exit from the series, marking a significant moment for long-time viewers of the show.

As fans eagerly await the return of Casualty to their screens, they can look forward to more intense and captivating storylines with Barney Walsh at the helm. The show’s unexpected schedule change has left viewers disappointed, but the anticipation for the upcoming episodes remains high. Stay tuned for more updates on the return of Casualty and the future of the series.