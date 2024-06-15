BBC recently made the decision to cancel Daisy May Cooper’s sitcom ‘Rain Dogs’ after just one season, disappointing fans of the show. The program, which aired on HBO in the US, did not perform well with viewers on both sides of the pond, leading to its cancellation. Despite the show’s talented cast, including Cooper in the lead role as Costello Jones, the low ratings ultimately sealed its fate.

While some critics praised the writing of ‘Rain Dogs’, the production company Sid Gentle and creator Cash Carraway agreed that it was time to move on from the series. This news comes as a blow to Cooper, who saw the show as an opportunity to make a mark in the US television industry. However, she can take comfort in the fact that her other BBC sitcom, ‘Am I Being Unreasonable?’, co-written with Selin Hizli, has been renewed for a second season.

In a more personal development, Daisy May Cooper recently welcomed her baby boy, Benji, into the world. Benji arrived earlier than expected, leading to a challenging post-op recovery for Cooper. Despite the difficulties, she expressed her gratitude towards the medical team at the hospital for their exceptional care during a scary time. Cooper shared a touching Instagram video of herself with Benji in his neonatal crib, expressing her joy at his arrival and calling him a “nutter.”

Benji is Cooper’s first child with her partner Anthony, adding to her family which includes her other children Pip and Jack. The arrival of Benji has brought both joy and challenges to Cooper’s life, but she remains grateful for the love and support she has received during this time.

While the cancellation of ‘Rain Dogs’ may be disappointing for fans of the show, Cooper’s resilience and positive outlook in the face of challenges, both in her professional and personal life, serve as an inspiration to many. As she navigates the ups and downs of her career and motherhood, Cooper’s fans can look forward to seeing more of her work on screen in the future.