BBC’s popular show, Gardeners’ World, left viewers disappointed as it did not air on its usual schedule. The show, hosted by Monty Don, was shifted to Thursday at 8pm on BBC Two instead of its regular slot on Friday at 7pm. This change was made to accommodate the coverage of the Glastonbury Festival.

Many fans took to social media to express their frustration at not being informed about the schedule change. Some viewers, like @musketeer_mum, shared their experience of catching up on the show and enjoying it with a glass of Pimms. Others, such as @GreenJimll, expressed their disappointment at missing the episode but were relieved that they could watch it later on BBC iPlayer.

The unexpected shift in the airing date left viewers like @annie and @heatherewing01 feeling unsettled and confused. However, the BBC assured fans that they could watch the missed episode on Saturday at 9am on BBC Two.

Glastonbury Festival, a five-day event held in Somerset, England, is set to conclude on Sunday. Fans of Gardeners’ World can look forward to catching up on the latest episode and enjoy the gardening tips and tricks shared on the show.

Despite the schedule shake-up, Gardeners’ World remains a beloved program for many viewers. The show’s host, Monty Don, has garnered a loyal following for his expertise and passion for gardening. Fans continue to tune in each week to learn more about plants, flowers, and landscaping.

In addition to the regular episodes, Gardeners’ World often features special segments on gardening trends, seasonal tips, and visits to stunning gardens around the country. The show serves as a source of inspiration for both novice and experienced gardeners looking to enhance their outdoor spaces.

As fans eagerly anticipate the next episode of Gardeners’ World, they can stay connected with the show through social media and online platforms. The BBC’s official Gardeners’ World account provides updates, behind-the-scenes content, and gardening advice for enthusiasts of all levels.

Overall, while the unexpected schedule change may have caught some viewers off guard, the enduring popularity of Gardeners’ World and the dedicated fan base demonstrate the lasting impact of the show in the world of gardening and horticulture.