BBC Breakfast’s Carol Kirkwood recently made a fashion mistake while presenting the weather on the show. She wore a leopard print dress, only to find out that her colleague Janine Jansen had the same idea and they ended up matching. Janine shared a picture of them twinning and jokingly pointed out the wardrobe blunder on social media.

Fans of Janine had mixed reactions to the matching outfits, with some complimenting both women on their stylish choice. Despite the fashion faux pas, Carol continued to present the weather in her signature style, complete with her bob haircut that matched Janine’s.

In addition to the wardrobe mishap, Carol also made a surprising confession on BBC Breakfast. Despite attending Wimbledon annually as part of her weather presenting duties, she revealed that she has never actually watched a match at the famous tennis championships. This revelation came during a discussion about Sir Andy Murray’s retirement from the sport.

When questioned about her lack of tennis viewing experience, Carol explained that her busy schedule covering the event left her with no time to watch a match. Despite this, she mentioned that she enjoys soaking up the atmosphere at Wimbledon and being a part of the event.

While the fashion fail and surprising confession provided some light-hearted moments on the show, Carol Kirkwood continues to be a beloved weather presenter on BBC Breakfast. Her dedication to her work and ability to laugh off wardrobe mishaps make her a fan favorite among viewers.

BBC Breakfast airs daily at 6am, providing the latest news, weather updates, and interviews to start the day. Despite the occasional fashion blunder, Carol Kirkwood’s professionalism and charm shine through in her weather presentations, making her a staple of the morning show. Viewers can tune in to BBC Breakfast for a mix of informative content and light-hearted moments that make for an engaging start to the day.