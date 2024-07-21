Luxmy Gopal, a familiar face from BBC Look North, recently made a delightful appearance on BBC Breakfast alongside Ben Thompson. Luxmy had previously announced her departure from BBC Look North after securing a permanent role on BBC London. Her return to BBC Breakfast was met with excitement from viewers, who were happy to see her back on screen. Luxmy, dressed in a stunning red dress that matched the sofa, greeted viewers alongside Ben on the show.

Fans took to social media to express their joy at seeing Luxmy and Ben together again on Sunday morning. The duo received praise from viewers, with many expressing their delight at having them both back on the show. Luxmy’s warmth and charm were evident as she engaged with the audience, creating a positive and welcoming atmosphere on the show.

In other news, anchor Samira Ahmed announced that Newswatch would be going off air until September during Saturday’s BBC Breakfast. Newswatch is a popular feature that allows viewers to share their thoughts on recent event reporting by the BBC. Samira thanked viewers for their support and encouraged them to continue sending their views for when the show returns in September.

BBC Breakfast continues to be a staple for many viewers, providing up-to-date news and engaging content. With a mix of presenters like Luxmy Gopal and Ben Thompson, the show continues to attract a loyal audience. Viewers can catch BBC Breakfast at 6am on BBC One and BBC iPlayer for their daily dose of news and entertainment.