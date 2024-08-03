BBC Breakfast took an uncomfortable turn over the weekend when co-host Rachel Burden seemed uninterested in engaging with Charlie Stayt during a discussion on Aerosmith’s retirement from touring. The rock band announced their decision to stop touring after nearly 50 years, citing health issues with lead singer Steven Tyler’s vocal cords as the primary reason.

During the segment, Rachel mentioned that Tyler, who is 76 years old, made the difficult decision to retire due to his voice not being able to recover despite medical interventions. After the clip ended, Charlie playfully asked Rachel if he heard her singing along to Aerosmith’s hit song, to which Rachel responded with a noncommittal answer, saying she was just mumbling along.

The atmosphere in the studio seemed tense as Charlie tried to lighten the mood by asking the weather presenter, Sarah Keith-Lucas, if she had been singing along. Sarah responded cheerfully, mentioning that there might have been some gentle swaying involved. Charlie then joked with Sarah as Rachel made a witty comment about getting a lighter out.

It was evident that Rachel was not in the mood to engage with Charlie during the segment, creating an awkward moment on live television. Despite Charlie’s attempts to involve her in the conversation, Rachel’s disinterest was palpable, leading to a somewhat uncomfortable exchange between the co-hosts.

