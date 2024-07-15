BBC Breakfast host Jon Kay presented the morning show alone in a studio shake-up, waking up the nation with the latest news from around the world. His usual co-host, Sally Nugent, was absent as she reported live from Berlin to discuss England’s defeat against Spain in the Euro 2024 Final.

This solo appearance by Jon Kay was a change in the show’s usual format, as viewers are accustomed to seeing both hosts together on the famous red sofa. Sally Nugent’s absence was not addressed on air, but fans were reminded of her previous break last year when she enjoyed a holiday in Spain with friends, including former colleague Steph McGovern.

During Sally’s absence, co-star Sarah Campbell filled in as a host, receiving positive feedback from viewers who enjoyed seeing her on screen. Sarah has been a familiar face on BBC Breakfast since 2003, initially as a reporter and now as an official presenter of BBC News since 2024.

This recent studio shake-up provided viewers with a different dynamic on the show, showcasing the versatility of the hosts and keeping the audience engaged. Despite the change in format, BBC Breakfast continues to deliver the latest headlines and updates to start the day off right.

The show airs daily on BBC One at 6 am, providing a reliable source of news and information for viewers across the country. Stay tuned for more updates and engaging discussions on BBC Breakfast as the hosts bring you the latest stories and developments from around the world.