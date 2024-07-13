The recent dismissal of Graziano Di Prima from Strictly Come Dancing due to allegations of physical and verbal misconduct towards former dance partner Zara McDermott has caused quite a stir. The BBC has finally addressed the situation, confirming that Graziano will not be part of the upcoming series of the show.

In a statement released by the broadcasting giant, they emphasized that they have strict duty of care procedures in place and take any issues raised seriously. Graziano himself also expressed regret over the events that led to his departure, citing his intense passion and determination to win as potential factors affecting his behavior.

Meanwhile, another Strictly star, Giovanni Pernice, is facing fresh legal action from Amanda Abbington over his refusal to release rehearsal videos that could potentially support misconduct accusations against him. The BBC is currently investigating the matter, and there is speculation about what Giovanni might be hiding by blocking the release of the footage.

Amanda’s legal team is considering appealing to the Information Commissioner’s Office to gain access to the tapes, believing that they are crucial in validating her claims. The BBC is taking the allegations against Giovanni seriously and is in the process of gathering all the necessary evidence.

Additionally, it has been revealed that two non-celebrities, including a choreographer, have also come forward with accusations against Giovanni. The situation continues to unfold as more details emerge regarding the misconduct allegations within the Strictly family.

Overall, the BBC is committed to upholding the integrity of the show and ensuring the safety and well-being of all participants. The ongoing investigations and legal actions underscore the importance of addressing any misconduct allegations promptly and thoroughly to maintain a safe and respectful working environment for everyone involved in Strictly Come Dancing.