Barry Keoghan’s former partner, Alyson Sandro, has been making waves on social media for her recent likes on posts hinting at her life as a single mother. The dental nurse, who shares a son with Keoghan, received praise for her parenting efforts in comments on a photo of her and their child. Fans speculate that Sandro might be sending a message through her social media activity.

Sandro and Keoghan first met in 2021 at a bar, where they hit it off and started dating. Sandro works as a dental nurse and orthodontic therapist in London. The couple welcomed their son Brando in August 2022, while Keoghan was busy filming Saltburn.

Rumors of their split began circulating in July 2023, with reports suggesting that Keoghan’s late-night partying may have been a factor. In a recent interview, Keoghan praised Sandro as an incredible mother, indicating that they are co-parenting their son.

Following their breakup, Keoghan has moved on and is now dating singer Sabrina Carpenter. The couple met in September 2023 at the Givenchy spring/summer 2024 runway show during Paris Fashion Week. Carpenter recently released a music video featuring Keoghan, sparking interest in their relationship.

Despite the challenges of co-parenting, Sandro continues to focus on raising her son and receiving support from her social media followers. Her dedication to motherhood and her career as a dental nurse showcase her strength and resilience in the face of adversity. Sandro’s story serves as an inspiration to single mothers everywhere, demonstrating that with determination and support, anything is possible.