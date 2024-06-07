Barry Keoghan Stars in Sabrina Carpenter’s Latest Music Video as Convict Love Interest

US singer Sabrina Carpenter has dropped her latest music video featuring her real-life boyfriend Barry Keoghan. The video accompanies her new single “Please, Please, Please” from her upcoming album “Short n’ Sweet” set to be released on August 23.

Directed by Bardia Zeinali, the music video shows Carpenter in a holding cell, following her arrest at the end of her previous video “Espresso.” Keoghan, her boyfriend, catches her eye as he is brought into prison. The storyline unfolds as Carpenter waits for him outside, helps him in a kidnapping and bank robbery, and ultimately handcuffs him to a chair with duct tape over his mouth, kissing him.

Keoghan, a 31-year-old Irish actor and Oscar nominee, recently attended the Met Gala with Carpenter, showcasing a Victorian-inspired look by Burberry. Carpenter, on the other hand, donned an Oscar de la Renta black velvet bodice paired with a blue satin skirt.

The couple has been spotted together at the Coachella music festival in April, solidifying their bond both on and off-screen.