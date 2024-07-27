An anticipated memoir by media mogul Barry Diller has suddenly disappeared from Amazon, leaving readers wondering about its fate. The book, titled “Who Knew,” was set for a 2025 release and promised to offer a glimpse into Diller’s life and career, which have greatly impacted American culture over the past 60 years.

Diller, who is known for his work in the movie and TV industry at companies like ABC, Paramount, and Fox, was expected to share personal stories and business insights in the memoir. However, the book cover and promotional materials have been taken down from online retailers like Amazon and Target, with the title changed to “Untitled 7877.”

Despite the lack of official confirmation from the publisher Knopf or Diller’s office, sources had previously hinted at some shocking revelations in the memoir. Diller’s influence on various aspects of American culture, from television to shopping to media consumption, was expected to be a central theme in the book.

The media mogul, who is married to fashion icon Diane von Furstenberg, has had a long and successful career in the entertainment industry. He played a key role in the release of iconic projects like “Grease,” “The Simpsons,” and “Cheers” during his time at Paramount and 20th Century Fox.

Diller’s impact on the industry is undeniable, having mentored future industry leaders like Michael Eisner and Jeffrey Katzenberg. He also made significant business deals, such as acquiring the USA Network and producing Broadway shows.

The sudden disappearance of Diller’s memoir has left fans and industry insiders puzzled, as they eagerly awaited the release of the book. Whether the memoir will resurface in the future or remain a mystery is yet to be seen, but one thing is certain – Barry Diller’s legacy in American culture will continue to be felt for years to come.