Former President Barack Obama has officially endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic presidential nomination. In a video shared by Harris’ campaign, Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama express their pride in endorsing Harris and pledge to support her in defeating former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. Harris, visibly moved by the endorsement, expresses her gratitude for their friendship and support over the years.

With this endorsement, Harris has now garnered support from all major Democratic leaders, including President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries. Obama’s endorsement further solidifies Harris’ position as a frontrunner in the presidential race.

The Obamas praised Harris for her capabilities and expressed confidence in her ability to win the election and deliver for the American people. Harris’ campaign has been gaining momentum, with endorsements from Democratic governors such as Gretchen Whitmer, Gavin Newsom, and Andy Beshear, who were once considered potential contenders for the presidential nomination.

Additionally, Harris has secured endorsements from over 40 state delegations, surpassing the number of delegates needed to secure the nomination. The Democratic National Committee has adopted new rules that will expedite the nomination process, with the nominee expected to be selected by August 1st. Harris will then have until August 7th to choose a running mate before the party’s convention in Chicago on August 19th.

Harris’ swift rise in the presidential race came after Biden announced his decision to step aside following mounting pressure and concerns about his ability to defeat Trump in the election. In a recent address, Biden acknowledged the need to “pass the torch” to a new generation of leaders and praised Harris as a capable and experienced candidate.

Harris wasted no time hitting the campaign trail, with events in key states such as Wisconsin, Indiana, and Texas. Her campaign has already raised over $100 million in a short period, signaling strong support and enthusiasm for her candidacy.

As the first woman of color to be nominated for the presidency by a major political party, Harris’ candidacy represents a historic moment in American politics. With the support of prominent Democratic leaders, including Obama, she is poised to make a strong bid for the presidency and potentially become the first female president of the United States.