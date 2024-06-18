Bangarra Dance Theatre recently premiered their latest production, Horizon, featuring a double bill of two captivating performances by talented choreographers. The first piece, Kulka, choreographed by Torres Strait choreographer Sani Townson, explores the theme of blood. The second performance, The Light Inside, is a collaboration between co-choreographers Deborah Brown and Moss Te Ururangi Patterson, focusing on matriarchal lineage and the love passed down through generations.

Deborah Brown draws inspiration from her Torres Strait heritage, highlighting the cultural significance of the region as a place of spiritual navigators and seafarers. Moss Te Ururangi Patterson, a Māori choreographer, emphasizes the importance of storytelling and creating a legacy for future generations through art. Both choreographers bring a unique perspective to the stage, weaving together themes of ancestry, culture, and connection.

Kulka, the first performance in the double bill, is a dynamic and visually stunning piece that takes the audience on a kaleidoscopic journey. With striking costumes designed by Clair Parker and innovative set design by David Bergman, Kulka is a mesmerizing exploration of movement, color, and light. The piece culminates in a celestial finale, symbolizing the origins and destinies of humanity.

The Light Inside, the feature piece of the evening, transports the audience to the landscapes of New Zealand, where Moss Te Ururangi Patterson spent his childhood. The set design by Elizabeth Gadsby and lighting by Karen Norris create a dramatic backdrop for the dancers, evoking the raw beauty of nature. The music, composed by Steve Francis and Brendan Boney, immerses the audience in a spiritual soundscape, enhancing the emotional depth of the performance.

The costumes, designed by Jennifer Irwin, reflect the elements of the natural world, with feathers, flowing fabrics, and earthy tones. The dancers of Bangarra Dance Theatre bring a sense of truth and authenticity to their performances, embodying the cultural stories and traditions of their heritage with every movement.

Lillian Banks delivers a captivating solo performance in ‘Blue Star’, while Daniel Mateo and Janaya Lamb mesmerize the audience with their duet. The ensemble scenes showcase the strength and charisma of the Bangarra dancers, who move with grace and power, embodying the resilience and beauty of the human spirit.

Overall, Horizon is a bold and transcendent production that celebrates the interconnectedness of humanity with the natural world. Bangarra Dance Theatre continues to be a cultural gift, sharing stories that resonate with audiences on a deep and emotional level. Horizon is a testament to the enduring power of art and the unwavering light that shines within us all. It is a performance not to be missed, offering a transformative and unforgettable experience for all who witness it.