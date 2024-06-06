baki-hanma-vs-kengan-ashura-is-now-streaming

Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura: Epic Anime Crossover Now Available on Netflix

The highly anticipated anime battle between Baki Hanma and Ohma Takita from Kengan Ashura is now streaming on Netflix. This crossover event brings together two of the strongest fighters in the anime world for an epic showdown.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the clash between these two titans, and now they can watch it all unfold on Netflix. The hour-long special features intense battles both inside and outside the arena, with definitive winners and losers that will surely satisfy fans.

In addition to the epic fight, both Baki and Ohma have future projects in the works on Netflix. Baki will return in the anime adaptation of Baki-Dou, while Kengan Ashura’s second season will arrive on the streaming service this August.

To celebrate the release of the crossover special, the girl band Atarashii Gakko has created the theme song “Fly High”. Fans can expect an adrenaline-pumping opening theme that sets the tone for the intense battles to come.

If you’re looking to dive into the world of Baki Hanma vs Kengan Ashura, Netflix describes the story as “Unbreakable bones. Bloodied bodies. Unyielding will. The world’s top fighters test their strength and endurance in this ruthless martial arts tournament.”

Stay up to date on all the latest updates on Baki and Ohma by following Team Anime on ComicBook. Don’t miss out on this epic anime crossover event now available for streaming on Netflix.