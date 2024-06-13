Backstage with Bangarra – in pictures

Bangarra Dance Theatre has opened its doors to give a peek behind the scenes for the first time ever. Guardian Australia photographer Blake Sharp-Wiggins captured the essence of their latest performance, Horizon, at the Sydney Opera House.

Horizon is a powerful story of resilience and the cultural ties that bring people together, transcending time and space. This captivating performance will be touring across the country until September.

The Bangarra dance troupe is seen gathering for a briefing with rehearsal director Juliette Barton before their stage appearance. Costume designer Jennifer Irwin is hard at work altering costumes backstage to ensure a flawless performance.

Dancers can be seen reflecting in a hanging mirror, designed by Elizabeth Gadsby, during the first act. Daniel Mateo shares his thoughts on the importance of storytelling while watching from the side stage.

The energy is palpable as dancers perform during Thimedh (Adrenaline) in the first act. Meanwhile, a dancer waits in the wings, mentally preparing to grace the stage with their presence.

Lillian Banks is captured applying paint backstage during intermission, adding an artistic touch to the performance. Kiarn Doyle and Courtney Radford observe their fellow dancers during the first act with admiration.

Daniel Mateo warms up backstage during intermission, getting ready to showcase his talent on stage. Māori choreographer Moss Te Ururangi Patterson and Bangarra alumna Deborah Brown have masterfully led the ensemble through stories that pay homage to their ancestral lands.

James Boyd takes a moment to reflect on stage, soaking in the sacred realm between sea and sky. Laughter fills the air as choreographer Deborah Brown shares a light moment with the dancers backstage.

Stage manager Rose Jenkins ensures the show runs smoothly from the wings, coordinating every detail flawlessly. Kassidy Waters and Jye Uren take a deep breath before stepping onto the stage during act two.

The powerful duo of Kassidy Waters and Daniel Mateo delivers a breathtaking performance on stage, captivating the audience. Dancers eagerly await their turn from the wings, ready to shine in the spotlight.

Costumes are prepped backstage, awaiting their moment to shine on the dancers. Daniel Mateo leads the second act with a daring solo performance, showcasing his incredible talent.

Kallum Goolagong composes himself side stage, taking deep breaths before his performance. The full dance ensemble gathers for moments of tranquility amidst the energetic second act, showcasing their unity and strength.