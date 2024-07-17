Kanye West, the controversial rapper, has been receiving backlash from fans for his risqué outfit choices for his wife, Bianca Censori, an Australian architect. The 29-year-old has been spotted in clothes that some have described as more suited for an S&M dungeon than everyday wear. In a recent incident, Bianca was seen leaving a tanning salon in LA wearing only a long-sleeved, see-through top, leaving little to the imagination.

The outfit choices made by Kanye for his wife have raised concerns among fans and onlookers. Some have accused Kanye of treating Bianca like a “sex pet” and questioned the control he seems to have over her. Reports from close sources to Bianca suggest that Kanye has imposed strict rules on her, including what she can eat and wear, as well as instructing her to never speak.

Despite the criticism and concerns raised by fans and those close to Bianca, she seems unfazed by the controversies surrounding her and Kanye. In fact, Bianca has been known to dismiss negative comments from friends and associates, attributing their opinions to jealousy of her fame. This attitude has only fueled the perception that Kanye exerts a significant degree of control over Bianca.

The couple’s public appearances, often in daring and revealing outfits, have led to bans from certain establishments, with restaurateurs in LA expressing disapproval of their attire. The provocative nature of their outfits has sparked outrage and discussions about appropriate role models for young children.

Kanye’s history of controlling behavior towards his partners, including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, has been well-documented. Kim once revealed that Kanye would dictate her style choices and even select her outfits. This pattern of control seems to have continued with Bianca, as reports indicate that Kanye has a significant influence over her decisions and actions.

Despite the controversies and backlash, Kanye continues to defend his actions, publicly praising Bianca as his muse and source of inspiration. The couple’s relationship, marked by provocative public displays and daring fashion statements, seems to be a subject of ongoing scrutiny and criticism.

As the saga of Kanye and Bianca unfolds, the public remains divided on whether their relationship is a genuine partnership or a case of control and manipulation. The controversies surrounding the couple’s public image raise questions about the boundaries of personal expression and individual autonomy within a high-profile celebrity relationship.