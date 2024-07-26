BBC One viewers were divided as English actor Tom Hiddleston made an appearance in a video montage during the 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony in Paris. The 43-year-old actor was seen walking the streets of Paris, speaking about the significance of the Olympic Games in a mix of English and French. While some found his speech inspiring, others questioned why he was chosen for the role.

Many viewers took to social media to express their confusion and disappointment over Tom Hiddleston’s involvement in the ceremony. Some felt that the BBC could have chosen a more suitable representative for the occasion, such as Gérard Depardieu. Despite the backlash, there were also fans who were excited to see Tom on screen, praising his charm and style.

Following Tom’s segment, Clare Balding and guests discussed the upcoming Olympics, which will run until August 11 in Paris. Viewers can catch all the action on BBC iPlayer over the next few weeks.

In addition to the mixed reactions to Tom Hiddleston’s appearance, the 2024 Olympics have already seen some controversy, with reports of thefts from Olympic camps and tensions between Ukrainian and Russian athletes. Despite these challenges, the Games are set to continue with athletes from around the world competing in various sports.

As the Olympics unfold in Paris, spectators can expect to see more A-listers attending the event, such as Mick Jagger, Lady Gaga, and Salma Hayek. The excitement and drama of the Games are sure to captivate audiences worldwide as athletes strive for gold and glory in this historic event.