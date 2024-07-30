The Bachelorette Season 21 Episode 4 Recap:

Tonight’s episode of The Bachelorette took Jenn and the men to Auckland, New Zealand, after their time in Australia. The episode kicked off with Jenn facing a decision on whether to take a leap for love on a thrill-seeking date with one of the men. The competition for Jenn’s heart escalated with a competitive rugby match, and Jenn explored New Zealand’s Māori culture with one of the men. However, an unexpected visitor, Matthew, showed up, leaving Jenn confused.

Jenn invited Sam M for a one-on-one date, where they bonded over their past experiences and fears. Sam M’s lack of emotional depth became apparent during the date, causing Jenn to question their connection. Despite this, Jenn took a leap of faith and jumped off a ledge with Sam M, showcasing her bravery.

On a group date at a rugby stadium, tensions rose between the men, particularly with Sam N, who exhibited arrogance and clashed with the other contestants. Sam N’s behavior ultimately led to Jenn sending him home and giving the group date rose to Marcus. Marcus, a more stable choice, was seen as a good match for Jenn.

During a one-on-one date with Devin, the pair bonded over their shared experiences of growing up in multicultural environments. Devin opened up about his troubled past and expressed regret for his actions, deepening his connection with Jenn.

The episode took a surprising turn when Matthew, an ex-boyfriend of Jenn’s, unexpectedly arrived in New Zealand to join the show. Matthew expressed a desire to rekindle his relationship with Jenn, adding a new layer of complexity to her journey to find love.

As the episode concluded, Jenn was faced with unexpected challenges and decisions that would impact her relationships with the remaining contestants. The drama and emotional twists continued to unfold, setting the stage for future episodes of The Bachelorette.