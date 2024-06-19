Ayo Edebiri recently made her directorial debut on season 3 of the popular show ‘The Bear,’ and fans are eagerly anticipating the episode she directed. The episode, titled “Napkins,” focuses on Tina, a beloved chef in the Chicago restaurant where the series is set. The synopsis teases a potential new opportunity for Tina, hinting at a possible exit from the eatery.

At the premiere of Inside Out 2, Edebiri, who plays sous chef Sydney Adamu on the show, expressed her excitement about the episode’s release. She praised the experience of directing the episode and working closely with the cast and crew. Edebiri stars alongside Jeremy Allen White and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in the series.

In a profile with Vogue, Edebiri revealed that the show’s creator, Christopher Storer, had recognized her directing potential early on. Despite her busy schedule, which includes multiple film and TV projects, she took on the challenge of directing an episode of ‘The Bear.’

Aside from her work on ‘The Bear,’ Edebiri also lent her voice to a character in the sequel to the popular film ‘Inside Out.’ The actress shared words of advice for her character in the film, emphasizing the importance of taking a breath and not getting overwhelmed by life’s challenges.

The highly anticipated sequel features a star-studded cast, including veterans from the original film and newcomers like Edebiri. ‘Inside Out 2’ is now in theaters, while all episodes of ‘The Bear’ season 3 will be available on Hulu starting June 27. Fans can look forward to seeing Edebiri’s directorial skills in action in this exciting episode.