Ayesha Curry, the wife of basketball star Stephen Curry, and his mother, Sonya Curry, were involved in a dramatic incident with French police following the US men’s basketball team’s gold medal win at the 2024 Paris Olympics. A video shared online captured Ayesha wiping tears from her face while Sonya engaged with officers who were reportedly blocking the family from accessing their vehicle.

In the midst of the chaos, Sonya can be heard shouting that someone had touched the baby, referring to the youngest member of the Curry family, 3-month-old Caius Chai, whom Ayesha was carrying in a baby carrier. Their 6-year-old son, Canon Jack, was also with them at the time.

Despite attempts by a translator to apologize on behalf of the police, the Currys were still unable to cross the street to reach their car due to the presence of French president Emmanuel Macron, who was leaving the area. Stephen Curry was not present in the video, but his teammate Draymond Green later intervened, questioning the officers about the situation regarding the incident with the baby.

Following the gold medal victory of Team USA over France, Stephen, who played a key role in the win by scoring 24 points, became an Olympic champion for the first time. LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Devin Booker were also instrumental in securing the team’s fifth consecutive gold medal.

Despite the intense encounter with the police, the Curry family has not made any public statements about the incident. Page Six reached out to representatives for Stephen, Ayesha, and Green for comments but did not receive an immediate response.

The emotional incident involving Ayesha and Sonya Curry highlights the challenges and tensions that can arise in high-pressure situations, even for the families of well-known athletes. It also sheds light on the complexities of navigating security protocols and restrictions during major events like the Olympics, where VIP movements and security measures can impact personal experiences.