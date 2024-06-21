Avril Lavigne was spotted engaging in a public display of affection with a mystery man while they were on a boat in Lake Como, Italy. The 39-year-old singer was seen kissing her boat date passionately on Thursday afternoon in the picturesque destination. Avril tried to maintain a low profile by wearing a baseball cap that covered her eyes. She left her long blonde hair down and wore a black and white graphic t-shirt paired with an eyelet maxi skirt.

The singer’s mystery man donned a black and white top along with black jeans, complete with small-framed sunglasses. While cruising around the lake, the couple exchanged affectionate kisses, with Avril wrapping her arm around his shoulders and sitting close to him at the back of the boat. They were accompanied by another friend during their boat ride.

This sighting of Avril with her new love interest comes a year after her split from rapper Tyga. Avril and Tyga parted ways in June 2023 after dating for nearly four months. During their brief romance, Tyga gifted Avril a custom necklace valued at $80,000, which she got to keep even after their breakup.

Avril and Tyga were first seen together in February 2023 when they were spotted hugging outside the popular celebrity hotspot, Nobu. The couple confirmed their relationship shortly after when they were photographed kissing in Paris.

Following her split from Tyga, Avril reportedly wanted to avoid being tied down in a relationship, viewing Tyga as a rebound following her previous messy breakup with ex-fiancé Mod Sun. Avril had announced her engagement to Mod Sun in March 2022 after meeting while recording their duet, Flames. However, the couple called off their engagement after 10 months.

Despite the challenges in her past relationships, Avril’s connection with Tyga showed her that she could still find love or, in this case, lust when needed. The singer has previously been married to Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger and Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, both of which ended in divorce.

Avril and Tyga’s romance was publicly confirmed in March 2023 during Paris Fashion Week. The couple shared a kiss at the Mugler x Hunter Schafer Party, solidifying their relationship. While Avril’s romantic life has seen its ups and downs, her recent outing with a mystery man in Lake Como hints at a new chapter in her love life.