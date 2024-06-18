Ava Jerome’s gallery event is causing quite a buzz among General Hospital (GH) fans. The event, which will feature a performance by Giovanni “Gio” Palmieri, has garnered attention not only for Gio’s talent but also for his connection to Sonny Corinthos.

Ava was impressed by Gio’s violin skills and wasted no time in hiring him for the event. She may be hoping that by showcasing Gio’s talent, she can win some favor with Sonny. There is speculation that Sonny may attend the event, which could potentially put him in danger.

Sonny is currently a target of the Pikemen, and there are concerns that Valentin Cassadine or another enemy could make a move against him. The possibility of trouble following Sonny to the gallery event raises questions about the safety of all those in attendance.

In the midst of potential chaos, it is easy to envision Gio and Trina getting caught up in a dangerous situation together. This could provide an opportunity for their relationship to deepen as they navigate the perilous circumstances.

While the outcome of the gallery event remains uncertain, one thing is clear: Sonny's troubles are far from over.