Breaking News: Graciela Threatens Victoria with Revealing Secret in Latest Episode of Game of Illusions

In the latest episode 356 of Game of Illusions, Graciela (Silvanna Gajardo) will tell Victoria (Alejandra Fosalba) that her admission to a psychiatric clinic is for her own good.

Rubén’s mother (Etienne Bobenrieth) will strongly oppose and have no choice but to threaten her cellmate: “My good is being with you, here, not in that loony bin. If you can’t stop it then I will have to talk about what is going on between Martín and you.”

On the other hand, Alonso (Alonso Quintero) will tell Patricia (Ximena Rivas) about his first encounter with Javiera (Fernanda Finsterbusch).

Ignacio (Felipe Contreras) will make the difficult decision to move in with Julián (Julio Milostich), solely out of fear of losing her forever.

Patricia will have a meeting with Martín (Carlos Díaz), where she will offer to buy the available shares of El Faro, leaving him surprised.

Stay tuned for more updates on Game of Illusions.