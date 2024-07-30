In Port Charles, the tension between Sonny Corinthos and John Cates continues to escalate as Sonny’s family gets caught in the middle of their feud. The latest events have left everyone on edge and wondering what will happen next.

Ava Jerome has been harboring a secret about Sonny’s medication, which she shared with John Cates. She revealed that Sonny’s meds were not at full strength, raising suspicions about his behavior. Ava’s fear of Sonny’s reaction has kept her from confronting him about it.

Meanwhile, Michael Corinthos is trying to keep the peace within the family, visiting Carly in the interrogation room and promising to step up for Donna’s sake. Dante Falconeri is also involved, trying to calm Sonny down and seeking Anna Devane’s help to handle the situation.

At Kristina’s place, Alexis listens to her daughter’s concerns about Molly and TJ’s plans for their future child. Kristina is considering taking legal action to secure custody of the baby, causing tension between the sisters. Molly and TJ, on the other hand, are strategizing and hoping for the best after the baby is born.

As the drama unfolds at the courthouse, John Cates provokes Sonny, leading to a heated confrontation. Sonny’s anger is palpable, and his family is left to pick up the pieces. The future remains uncertain as the feud between Sonny and John takes a dangerous turn.

With tensions running high and relationships on the line, the residents of Port Charles are in for a rocky ride.