Ava Jerome is in for a rude awakening as she realizes the extent of the problem she’s facing in the upcoming episodes of General Hospital. As Sonny Corinthos had Brick take photos of the confrontation between John “Jagger” Cates and Ava in her suite, things took a turn for the worse when Kristina Corinthos-Davis showed up unexpectedly. It’s revealed that Brick may have captured the entire incident on camera, including the moment Ava grabbed Kristina’s arm.

Ava, unaware of Brick’s actions, tried to manipulate the situation by staging a fake accident and convincing Dante Falconeri that Kristina had attacked her. However, if the photos come to light, Ava’s lies will be exposed, and her version of events will crumble. Despite her claims that Kristina lunged at her, the pictures will show a different story.

In the upcoming episodes, Ava will receive updates that will make her situation even more challenging. It is likely that Brick will hand over the incriminating photos to the authorities, proving that Ava’s account of the incident was fabricated. With photographic evidence against her, Ava may be facing serious charges that will be difficult to avoid, especially after telling so many lies.

General Hospital spoilers hint at more trouble brewing for Ava in the near future, so viewers should stay tuned for the latest developments. For the most exciting updates, predictions, and news about General Hospital, be sure to follow CDL for all your GH needs.