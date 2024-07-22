Autumn Crittendon, who was known for her appearance on the reality TV show “16 and Pregnant,” has passed away at the age of 27. The sad news was shared by her sister in a now-deleted Facebook post. The incident took place on July 20th at a residence in Sandston, Virginia, as reported by various sources. The Henrico County Police Department received a call about an unresponsive woman at 3:15 p.m. Despite efforts by the Henrico Fire team to revive her, they were unsuccessful. Autumn, whose full name was Autumn Oxley, was pronounced dead at the scene. The authorities are treating the case as a death investigation and are collaborating with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause and manner of her passing.

Misty Crittendon, Autumn’s sister, posted a childhood photo of the two of them on Facebook along with the hashtags “#JusticeforAutumn #CrittendonStrong” to honor her memory. Autumn rose to fame during the fifth season of “16 and Pregnant” when she was expecting her first child, Drake. Following her time on the show, she became a mother to two more children, a son, and a daughter.

Sadly, Autumn’s death follows the passing of another “16 and Pregnant” alum, Sean Garinger, earlier this year. Sean, who was the father of Selena Gutierrez’s children, lost his life at the age of 20 due to an ATV accident. The reality TV community has been shaken by these tragic losses, highlighting the challenges and difficulties faced by individuals who find themselves in the spotlight at a young age.

As fans and loved ones mourn the loss of Autumn Crittendon, her legacy as a reality TV personality and a mother lives on. The impact of her time on “16 and Pregnant” and the memories she shared with viewers will not be forgotten. Our thoughts are with her family and friends during this difficult time, as they navigate the aftermath of her untimely passing.