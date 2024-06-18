Austin Butler recently spoke about the possibility of portraying Val Kilmer’s character in ‘Heat 2’. At the premiere of his new film, The Bikeriders, Butler expressed his admiration for Michael Mann, the director of the original Heat film. He did not confirm or deny the rumors but emphasized his respect for Mann, the first film, and Val Kilmer.

Reports have surfaced suggesting that Butler may take on the role of Chris Shiherlis, originally played by Val Kilmer, in the sequel. Adam Driver is also rumored to be part of the project, potentially playing the role of Neil McCauley, originally portrayed by Robert De Niro. As a talented actor who received an Oscar nomination for his role as Elvis Presley in a biopic, Butler is a fan favorite for various film projects, including the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot.

While Butler expressed his love for the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, he acknowledged the challenge of stepping into a role previously portrayed by Johnny Depp. Despite the potential difficulty, Butler remains open to joining the beloved franchise. He values the opportunity to work with talented actors like Tom Hardy, with whom he stars in The Bikeriders, alongside Jodie Comer and Mike Faist.

Directed by Jeff Nichols, The Bikeriders follows the story of Kathy and Benny, played by Comer and Butler, respectively. The film is set in the 1960s and delves into the complexities of relationships and loyalties within a motorcycle club. With a talented cast that includes Michael Shannon and Norman Reedus, The Bikeriders promises to be a captivating cinematic experience for audiences.

Butler’s willingness to explore diverse roles and work with acclaimed directors like Michael Mann and Jeff Nichols underscores his commitment to his craft. As fans eagerly anticipate his future projects, Butler continues to showcase his versatility and dedication to delivering compelling performances on the big screen.