Austin Butler recently opened up about a motorcycle accident he experienced on the set of his latest film, The Bikeriders. The 32-year-old actor shared that during a night shoot, he hit a patch of wet leaves and fell off the bike. Luckily, he landed on his feet and was physically unharmed. However, his main concern was the condition of the bike, showing his dedication to the project.

In the movie, Austin plays the character Benny, a member of the Vandals MC motorcycle club in Chicago during the 1960s. The film explores how the club evolves from a benign group to a crime syndicate. Austin mentioned that his father, who is also a motorcycle enthusiast, appreciated the movie as it allowed him to reminisce about his dad’s love for motorcycles.

Besides his role in The Bikeriders, Austin has been keeping busy with other projects. He appeared in Dune: Part Two as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen and starred in Apple TV+’s Masters of the Air series as Gale Cleven. As one of Hollywood’s rising stars, fans have been speculating about his potential involvement in the Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, although Austin acknowledged that following in Johnny Depp’s footsteps would be a challenging task.

Despite his packed schedule, Austin still finds time to enjoy himself. He recently shared an anecdote about attending a wild party at Paul McCartney’s house, where Taylor Swift was even the DJ at one point. This glimpse into his personal life shows that even amidst his professional success, Austin knows how to have a good time.

Overall, Austin Butler’s experience with the motorcycle accident sheds light on the dedication and passion he brings to his work. His willingness to share personal stories and engage with fans adds to his appeal as a talented actor on the rise in Hollywood.