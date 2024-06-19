Austin Butler recently shared his excitement about his role as an uncle to Ashley Tisdale’s kids. He mentioned that he enjoys being the fun uncle to Ashley’s 3-year-old daughter Jupiter and her baby on the way. Austin described Ashley as a great mom and expressed how honored he feels to be a part of her life and to get to know her children.

Apart from Austin, Zac Efron also had positive things to say about Ashley’s parenting skills. He mentioned that both Ashley and their former High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens, who is expecting her first child with husband Cole Tucker, are going to be amazing moms. Zac looks forward to fun family reunions in the future.

While Austin dated Vanessa from 2011 to 2020, he still wishes her the best in her pregnancy journey. He has always cared for Vanessa and respects her privacy. Austin clarified that his previous omission of Vanessa when discussing his career choices was not meant to erase their relationship but to protect her privacy.

In the entertainment industry, several other High School Musical alums have been busy with their professional and personal lives. For example, Zac Efron has become a Hollywood superstar with roles in various films and TV shows, while Vanessa Hudgens has continued to pursue her acting career and recently married MLB star Cole Tucker.

Ashley Tisdale has been involved in music, acting, and producing projects since her High School Musical days. She married Christopher French in 2014 and welcomed her first child, daughter Jupiter, in March 2021. Additionally, Lucas Grabeel, Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Bart Johnson, Chris Warren Jr., Alyson Reed, Olesya Rulin, and KayCee Stroh have also been active in their respective careers and personal lives.

The High School Musical cast members have grown and evolved since their time in the popular franchise, taking on diverse projects and embracing new life experiences. Fans can continue to follow their journeys and see where their paths lead them next.