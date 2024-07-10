Austin Butler is rumored to be in talks to join the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise. The news comes after Disney parted ways with Johnny Depp following allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp then filed a defamation lawsuit against Heard, which went to trial. Although Depp stated in court that he would not return as Jack Sparrow, there have been speculations about his potential comeback.

According to a report from Life & Style Magazine, Austin Butler is being considered as the new face of the franchise. A source mentioned that Butler’s interest in the ‘Pirates’ series aligns perfectly with the current context. The source praised Butler’s ability to fully embody a character and create a memorable performance, similar to Depp’s iconic portrayal of Jack Sparrow. Additionally, Butler’s experience with accents, action, and comedy further solidifies his potential for the role.

Disney was reportedly contemplating two options for the future of the ‘Pirates’ movies – either continuing with Margot Robbie’s story or bringing back Johnny Depp for a sixth installment. However, with the emergence of Austin Butler as a possible contender, the studio now has a third option to consider. The decision-making process will involve weighing the pros and cons of each scenario to determine the best path forward for the franchise.

While the prospect of Austin Butler joining the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ series seems promising, there is a significant hurdle to overcome – the absence of a finalized script. Butler’s team emphasized the importance of having a clear understanding of the story before committing to the project. Despite this challenge, the source expressed confidence in Butler’s potential to lead multiple films within the franchise, given his age, physicality, and lack of commitments to other competing projects.

Moreover, Disney’s preference for a fresh and young star like Austin Butler aligns with their long-term vision for the ‘Pirates’ reboot. The studio aims to secure Butler for a multi-picture deal that would span several years, indicating their willingness to invest in his talent. The insider revealed that Disney is aiming to have a script ready by the end of the following year, with a projected release date of 2027 for the reboot.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Austin Butler shared his childhood admiration for the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ series, highlighting his longstanding connection to the franchise. With fans eagerly anticipating Disney’s next move, the potential addition of Austin Butler to the cast brings a fresh perspective and a new chapter to the beloved pirate saga. The future of the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise remains uncertain, but the possibility of Butler stepping into a leading role opens up exciting possibilities for the iconic film series.