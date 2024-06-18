Austin Butler and Jimmy Kimmel had a memorable night at a star-studded party hosted by Paul McCartney. The party was so crazy that even Tom Hanks was amazed by the attendees, which included members of the Beatles and the Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen, and Meryl Streep. Taylor Swift even made an appearance as a DJ at the party. Butler shared a story that Springsteen told him about trying to deliver a song to Elvis Presley at Graceland, but unfortunately, Presley was out of town.

Butler was most starstruck by Meryl Streep at the party and felt too nervous to introduce himself. He ended up eating vegan pizza in McCartney’s kitchen before an unnamed friend helped him make an introduction to Streep. Butler also shared a funny story about being invited to have tacos with Snoop Dogg and Robert De Niro, which he couldn’t pass up.

Sharon Stone, another Hollywood star, expressed her admiration for Butler and his career at the premiere of his new film, The Bikeriders. Stone recalled witnessing Butler’s performance at the Cannes premiere of Elvis, which earned him an Academy Award nomination. She spoke highly of Butler and expressed her belief in his talent and journey in the industry.

Butler, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with talented individuals like Tom Hardy, Jodie Comer, and Mike Faist in The Bikeriders. The film follows Comer’s character falling for Butler’s character, Benny, amidst the backdrop of a Midwest motorcycle club in the 1960s. Directed by Jeff Nichols, the film promises to be a compelling and intense story of love and loyalty.

With a star-studded cast and a gripping storyline, The Bikeriders is set to captivate audiences when it hits theaters on June 21. Fans of Butler and the other talented actors involved in the project can look forward to a cinematic experience that promises to be both entertaining and thought-provoking.