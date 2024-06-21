Audra Charles was surprised when Victor Newman gave her a new order after her win in Paris. She thought she would be running Glissade alone, but Victor had other plans. He wanted Audra to co-run the company with her former lover, Kyle Abbott. The tension between Audra and Kyle is palpable, but Audra has to make the best of the situation if she wants to keep her job.

If Audra had accepted Tucker McCall’s deal, she might have been the sole CEO. But Victor’s plan may have some hidden motives, especially when it comes to Kyle and Claire Grace. Victor may be trying to steer Kyle towards Audra romantically, possibly to protect Claire from getting hurt like Summer Newman did.

Audra and Kyle may find themselves rekindling their romance as they work together, causing jealousy and drama. Victor’s intricate web of plans and motives could lead to unexpected twists and turns in the coming weeks.

Fans of The Young and the Restless should stay tuned for more updates and shocking revelations. Victor will continue to shake things up