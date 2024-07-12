Aubrey O’Day has made quite the transformation over the years, and her evolution can be seen through various photos from different events. In November 2008, she stunned at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Miami Beach, Fla., showcasing her youthful looks. This marked one of her early public appearances since her debut with Danity Kane in 2005.

Moving on to February 2012, O’Day was seen leaving Mr. Chow with NeNe Leakes, sporting a red hair look and a light pink silk dress that highlighted her figure. Despite rumors of plastic surgery, O’Day denied undergoing any procedures in 2011, attributing her appearance to makeup.

In June 2012, O’Day graced the red carpet at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, showing off her style and beauty. Over the years, she continued to share glimpses of her looks, including selfies showcasing her hair and makeup, such as in February 2014 and March 2015.

In August 2015, O’Day posed with Shannon Bex at the MTV Video Music Awards, sporting matching outfits with pink and black designs. Fast forward to October 2017, O’Day dressed up as Christina Aguilera for the MAXIM Halloween Party, earning praise from the singer herself.

In July 2018, O’Day and Bex made a statement with their outfits during a celebration for their new single. By October 2019, O’Day attended the Marriage Boot Camp: Family Edition premiere celebration, showcasing a glam look with shorter hair and a white top.

By February 2020, O’Day’s transformation became more noticeable, and she shared her beauty secrets with fans, including lip fillers, Botox, and the use of filters. Despite rumors of plastic surgery, O’Day maintained that her fresh look was achieved through noninvasive procedures and makeup tricks.

In February 2021, O’Day responded to the plastic surgery rumors by sharing a video of herself in different poses, emphasizing that she thrives when underestimated. She reflected on how her looks may have changed over time due to various factors like makeup and lip plumpers.

By May 2022, O’Day celebrated Memorial Day with an Instagram video, teasing her followers about the secrets they may want to tell her. And in October 2023, she rocked the MAXIM Halloween Party once again, showcasing her unique style and confidence.

Overall, Aubrey O’Day’s evolution over the years highlights her journey in the spotlight, from her early days with Danity Kane to her solo career and various public appearances. Despite rumors and speculations about her looks, O’Day has embraced her transformation and continues to captivate fans with her ever-changing style and beauty.