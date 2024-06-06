Introducing Intensely Characters in Real Life through Artificial Intelligence

Intensely, one of Pixar’s most popular movies in recent times, has sparked curiosity about how its characters would look in real life through the use of Artificial Intelligence. Released in 2015, the film follows the story of Riley, a young girl going through a move and other life changes, while also showcasing how her five emotions – joy, fear, sadness, anger, and disgust – reside inside her head and accompany her daily life.

One platform enabling this creative exploration is Copilot, an app that designs images in real-time within minutes using advanced AI technologies generated by the latest language models from OpenAI, GPT-4, and DALL·E 3.

When depicting Riley, Copilot’s AI chooses to showcase her carefree side, with a playful expression and surrounded by peers, presumably her friends, laughing alongside her. Sporting short hair, glasses, and blue eyes, Riley is dressed in a green sweater and denim overalls in this rendition.

To portray Anger, Copilot selects the image of a mature man in a shirt and tie, embodying the fiery temperament associated with this emotion. The man’s facial expressions and clenched hands convey a sense of indignation and the flames erupting from his head symbolize Anger’s eruption.

Joy, depicted as a young woman in a yellow dress with blue hair, exudes happiness through her broad smile and butterfly tattoos on her forearms. Her joyful expression captures the essence of this beloved character.

Disgust, represented by a young woman with green attire and short hair, conveys a sense of revulsion through her facial expressions and body language. The AI captures the essence of Disgust with arched eyebrows, nose wrinkles, and a frown.

Fear, embodied by a man in purple attire, exhibits a panicked expression and posture, with hands near his mouth as if to scream in terror. Tears streaming down his face and a sense of impending danger add to the portrayal of Fear.

Finally, Sadness, depicted as a young woman with blue hair and eyes, captures the melancholic essence of the character through her sorrowful expression and posture.

Through the lens of Artificial Intelligence, Intensely characters come to life in a unique and captivating way, offering a glimpse into how these emotions might manifest in the real world.

