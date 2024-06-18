Say goodbye to the stress of the upcoming work week with Ashli Stockton, the founder of Sunday Forever, a luxury lifestyle brand that offers a range of fashion, beauty, and wellness products. Stockton started the New York City-based company in 2016 with the goal of creating a one-stop shop for everyday wellness essentials. The name “Sunday Forever” was inspired by the common feeling of anxiety that comes with the end of the weekend, also known as the Sunday Scaries. Stockton believes that Sundays should be a day of relaxation and self-care, rather than a day filled with dread.

Stockton shared her own self-care routine with ET, explaining that she dedicates Sundays to a comprehensive shower ritual that includes a hair mask, face mask, body scrub, and full-body oil treatment. After pampering herself, she likes to relax in comfortable loungewear and give herself a blowout. In the evening, Stockton follows a skincare routine that includes a face roller and retinol to prepare for the week ahead.

Despite her busy schedule, Stockton emphasizes the importance of prioritizing self-care every day. She engages in hobbies that allow her to take a break and recharge, as neglecting self-care can lead to burnout. Stockton’s mornings typically start with quality time with her husband and pets, followed by a quick breakfast and skincare routine. She enjoys caring for her plants, cooking, and doing her own manicures and pedicures. Additionally, Stockton has been practicing Pilates for over 15 years.

For those looking to create their own self-care routine, Stockton recommends incorporating key essentials that promote relaxation and well-being. Sunday Forever’s products, such as hand-poured candles, luxury perfumes, and handmade lucky charm bracelets, are designed to encourage self-care and make every day a little brighter.

Incorporating self-care practices into your daily routine can help recharge your body and mind, ultimately leading to increased effectiveness and happiness in all areas of life. Whether it’s taking time for a relaxing shower, engaging in hobbies, or pampering yourself with skincare treatments, making self-care a priority is essential for overall well-being. So, take a page from Ashli Stockton’s book and carve out time for yourself each day to ensure you are recharged and ready to take on whatever the week may bring.